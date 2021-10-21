Salem educator hopes future students will get a charge from his win of a $100,000 teaching prize

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before becoming a teacher at Salem, Wray was working as the foreman at an independent repair shop when he received a call from school officials about teaching at the high school. Salem desperately needed an automotive teacher after an unexpected opening came up on the first day of school.

After contemplating the decision with his then boss, Wray decided to take the leap.

“I spoke to my boss about it and we both agreed that I had to take this exciting opportunity, so I did, and it has been so very rewarding in so many ways ever since,” he said in a Harbor Freight news release. “At first I was worried about making less money but I soon came to realize that helping young people shape their future is what I was meant to do.”

Wray, who has taught at Salem for the last 17 years, said he has roughly 100 students in all of his classes, and about one-third of them pursue careers in the automotive industry, either furthering their education at a trade school, or joining the workforce right after graduating.

“I have guys from local dealerships come to me and say they’ll hire students right after graduation, or they can further their education. But they [employers] will train them as well,” he said.