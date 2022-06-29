Salem Fair adds security personnel after last year's shooting

A year after a shooting injured two people on the event's first night, the 34th Annual Salem Fair opened Wednesday with all its usual carnival atmosphere. However, 2022's version is fully fenced and patrolled by a cadre of security officers.

The fair is the largest in the country that doesn’t charge patrons gate admission. That’s because the fair didn’t have a gate when it was first held in 1988, according to Carey Harveycutter, Salem's veteran tourism director, facilities manager — and fair director, too.

“When the fair began 35 years ago,” Harveycutter said, “we didn't have the opportunity to have money to fence the place. If you can't fence it, you can't charge an admission. And so we didn't do it. Consequently, it's stuck.”

The fair’s 14 acres of carnival space within the James E. Taliaferro Sports and Entertainment Complex is expected to greet more than 350,000 people between Wednesday's opening and its July 10 closing, according to the fair’s website. It features more than 40 rides, 30-some food vendors, live music, animal performers and the region's best opportunity for people watching.

Harveycutter said it wouldn’t be in the fair’s best interest to charge visitors an entry fee.

“There have been some fairs and festivals that have gone from a free environment to a paid environment,” he said. “One in Nashville charged admission for two years and the event folded the third year. So, it's hard to make a transition from something that has been in place for so long.”

But there have been substantial changes to the event's entry gates and security system.

On June 30, 2021, a juvenile shot and injured two fairgoers. Salem Police Officer Jonathan Detzler saw the suspect with a gun in hand and played a key role in arresting him.

“I had just been on six hours of traffic duty when I arrived at the fairgrounds,” Detzler said in a press release. He and another officer were walking to an observation post on the fair’s midway when they heard shots fired.

“As we were approaching the tower, we heard three loud pops in succession,” Detzler said. He and his fellow officer initially thought the pops were coming from a balloon game.

“We were right beside that game, but as I turned around, I saw a juvenile with a gun in his hand and he was pointing it into the crowd,” Detzler said. “When he saw me, he stumbled back, put the gun in his pocket and started running.”

Detzler relayed a description of the juvenile to fellow officers and kept track of the suspect, weaving through a crowd of fairgoers entering the midway.

Detzler’s actions allowed the Salem Police Department to capture the suspect before he left the premises and secure the weapon that was used in the shooting. He was voted Salem’s 2021 Police Officer of the Year in March.

“I didn’t realize how bad the incident could have been until we did our debriefing meeting,” Detzler said. “I wish I could tell you why I didn’t hesitate, but I think my training and instincts just took over. I feel very fortunate that he did not shoot at me and that I did not have to draw my gun on a juvenile.”

The juvenile, who police said was younger than 16, was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon. The criminal case was adjudicated in Salem Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Harveycutter said the case has since concluded. He spoke with Salem Commonwealth’s Attorney Thomas Bowers, who “said it was handled appropriately.”

Harveycutter and Civic Facilities Director Wendy Delano commended the response of the Salem police.

“Our police responded as quickly as they could. They did everything by the books, as fast as they could,” Delano said. “We couldn't have handled that I don't think any better than what we did, given the circumstances that we were under.”

“For them to make an arrest within 10 minutes of the incident is unheard of,” Harveycutter said.

The day after the shooting, fair officials quickly put security measures into place. Bag checks and metal detectors were installed at gate entries, and children younger than 18 had to be accompanied by an adult.

Those measures are being used again this year. According to the fair’s website, children ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 25, who must carry a valid I.D. at all times while on the fairgrounds.

But Harveycutter said that adults won’t have to show their ID “unless there’s an issue,” or unless they carry a concealed weapon, which will be allowed.

“If you come through the metal detector, and it comes off on you, you have to go over and meet the police officer and show him your concealed carry permit,” Harveycutter said.

Delano said officers might also ask to see an I.D. if an individual’s age isn’t clear.

“If there was someone that was like in that 25 range, and we don't know, but they're bringing someone in younger, we're going to ask to see their license then,” Delano said.

Delano added there’s “always concern about fake IDs,” but Harveycutter said, “That’s a police matter. They’ll handle that.”

ESCO Security Consulting is providing metal detectors for all three of the fair’s gate entries. The main entry will have three detectors, and each of the other two entries will have one.

“Each of those units can handle 1,500 people an hour,” Harveycutter said. “It's state of the art. It's not like the little box that you walk through when you go in the courthouse, which can do about 500.”

This year’s fair will also feature new front gate entry patterns.

“We've changed the entrance way,” Harveycutter said. There's a fence down the middle. Now, you'll come through, you'll get the metal detector, and then you'll come through and get your ticket. If you exit, you'll exit out the right side. You'll enter on the other side coming in.”

The fair manager said the fair’s perimeter will be completely fenced this year, too.

“We were 90% fenced last year. There was one little hole. But to get through that hole, you had to go through the petting zoo. And most people, if they're trying to do something, they're not going to run through a petting zoo,” Harveycutter said. “But it's all fenced this year.”

City and state police officers will patrol the fairgrounds alongside security personnel from Ronk Security Solutions LLC, an active shooter training company based in South Carolina.

“They provide security services to the South Carolina State Fair,” Harveycutter said. “We visited there last year, Wendy and I and one or two of our police captains, and met with them and talked about security and issues they had.”

The combined security forces will use a variety of strategies to patrol and observe the fairgrounds.

“We have foot patrol. We have bike patrol on the grounds. We'll have a dog or two here on the grounds. There are stations, towers for the police to get into when there's large crowds, so they can see up above the crowd,” Harveycutter said. “There are cameras at various strategic points. There's also a certain segment of undercover officers on grounds that won't necessarily be as visible.”

Delano said it’s important that fairgoers notice the police presence on site.

“We want people to see them, because that gives them a sense of security to see them. And then it also deters. It's a win-win to have them out here,” she said. “We don't want to scare people from coming here by having too much. You can be overprotective, and then people are going to walk around in fear. It's got to be that right balance.”

Delano said Salem’s response to last year’s shooting helped to improve security measures at other fairs in the region.

“We're one of the earlier fairs, really, in sort of this touring area,” she said. “Had we not responded the way that we did, and handled it as professionally as we did, they probably wouldn't have been able to have their fair. They called us for advice afterwards to figure out how they could make things safe for their communities, as well.”

“Now, I'm on the safety and security committee for the National Association of Fairs and Expositions,” Harveycutter said. “I joined the committee and gave a synopsis of how things went, how they were handled. And the committee said, 'Guys, you all did it letter perfect.'”

“Are we worried that it could happen again? Sure. But have we put the right measures in place and are we doing everything we can? Yes,” Delano said. “I think we've got a good plan in place. And we've got some strong backing with the police department and the security consultant. I just feel like we're ready for people to come and enjoy it. Hopefully, the people that come out are the ones who want to enjoy it and aren't here coming to create issues.”

“And if they want to create issues, the appropriate action will be taken by the police,” Harveycutter added.

