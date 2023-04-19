The Salem Fair announced some “family friendly” changes for the 35th annual event held from June 28 to July 9.

The new measures for this year’s fair are in addition to the new rules implemented in 2021 after a juvenile shot and injured two people on the event’s first night.

Patrons under the age of 18 will still have to be accompanied by an adult who is 25 or older, with that adult having a valid I.D. in their possession while at the fairgrounds, according to a city news release.

Electronic metal detection screening at the entry gate will continue and those wishing to bring bags to the fair will now have to use clear ones.

Bag specifications include clear bags that are not larger than 12-inches-tall-by- 6-inches-deep-by-12-inches-wide, one-gallon plastic freezer bags and small clutch bags that are 5.5-tall-by-8.5-inches-wide, with or without a handle or strap.

Exceptions for non-clear bags will be made for medically necessary items, but only after a proper inspection at an entrance that is specifically designated for this purpose, the release states.

Clear bags have become an increasingly common security measure at large scale events over the last several years, such as at Virginia Tech football and basketball games.

“The fair was designed in the 1980s to be a true family event for all ages.” Wendy Delano, Salem director of civic facilities, said in the release. “All of the changes we have made in recent years and those we continue to make are for our loyal patrons. We want to do everything we can to provide affordable family fun in a safe environment.”

The fair’s website also lists pets, backpacks, drones, alcohol, fireworks, illegal drugs, illegal weapons and glass containers as items not allowed at the venue.

The fair’s 14 acres of carnival space are held within the James E. Taliaferro Sports and Entertainment Complex.

The Salem Fair is the largest fair in the state and has been recognized as one of the top 100 fairs and expositions in the country that brings in an estimated attendance of 350,000, according to its website.

It also bills itself as the largest fair in the country that doesn’t charge patrons gate admission.

For more information on the fair and its offerings, visit www.salemfair.com.