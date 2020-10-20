 Skip to main content
Salem fire displaces 2
Two people were displaced Monday night when a fire struck their home in north Salem, according to the Salem Fire & EMS Department.

The fire was reported about 5:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Sparrow Lane. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke issuing from the house.

The fire, which has been ruled accidental, was contained to the basement and brought under control within about 20 minutes, officials said.

The house sustained significant fire and smoke damage. The property damage is estimated at $45,000.

One resident was treated at the scene for a minor injury. Relatives are helping the people displaced.

