Salem Fire-EMS extinguishes house fire that displaces family
A Salem family was unhurt but displaced Thursday after an attic fire at a house on Millstream Drive.

A faulty bathroom exhaust fan sparked the blaze at about 6 p.m., according to a Salem Fire-EMS news release. Investigators estimated $125,000 damage in the accidental fire, the news release says.

Firefighters responded at 6:18 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the attic. Units had it under control within 35 minutes, according to the release. Two people were home at the time and had escaped. The house sustained heavy water and smoke damage, though the fire was contained to the attic.

Family members are assisting the residents, according to the news release.

