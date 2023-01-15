Salem fire leaves one person hospitalized

One person was injured and taken to the hospital as a result of a fire in Salem early Saturday.

At at approximately 4:07 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 1236 W. Main St. with the building sustaining significant damage, according to a city news release.

Units arrived within six minutes of receiving the 911 call, where rescue workers found a fire on the first floor before it spread to the attic, the release states.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, and the only person in the building at the time was transported to LewisGale Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities wrote.

The fire has been ruled accidental by the fire department, and the damage estimate is $200,000.