 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salem fire leaves one person hospitalized

  • 0
Salem Fire EMS logo

One person was injured and taken to the hospital as a result of a fire in Salem early Saturday.

At at approximately 4:07 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 1236 W. Main St. with the building sustaining significant damage, according to a city news release.

Units arrived within six minutes of receiving the 911 call, where rescue workers found a fire on the first floor before it spread to the attic, the release states.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, and the only person in the building at the time was transported to LewisGale Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities wrote.

The fire has been ruled accidental by the fire department, and the damage estimate is $200,000.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sam Wall covers Roanoke County and Salem. He can be reached at (540) 981-3356 or sam.wall@roanoke.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert