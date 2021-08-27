 Skip to main content
Salem home destroyed in Thursday fire
Salem home destroyed in Thursday fire

House fire in Salem

The Salem Fire & EMS Department battled a house fire Thursday evening in the 1400 block of Azalea Street. Though no one was injured, a family of four was displaced.

 Photo credit: Salem Fire & EMS Department

Fire destroyed a Salem home and displaced a family of four Thursday evening.

Fire crews arrived at 7:38 p.m. to find heavy smoke rising from a house in the 1400 block of Azalea Street. Two residents who were home at the time of the fire escaped without injury, according to a City of Salem press release.

The first floor was engulfed in flames, which eventually burst through the roof. It took a crew of more than 20 Salem fire-EMS personnel about a half-hour to extinguish the blaze. While they fought the fire, Roanoke Fire-EMS companies responded to other calls in Salem, the release said.

Officials estimate the fire did $200,000 in damage to the house. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking, wrote Salem Director of Communications Mike Stevens in a Friday email.

A relative of the displaced family is raising funds through Facebook to help them. For more information visit https://bit.ly/HelpSalemFamily.

