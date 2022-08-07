 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem man treated for burns

A man who was found severely burned at the duck pond in Salem is being treated for his injuries, according to city officials.

Salem police and EMS responded to Lake Spring Park at approximately 1:07 p.m. Sunday afternoon to find a man who was badly burned, according to city spokesman Mike Stevens.

"The individual was immediately treated at the scene and transported to Roanoke Carilion Memorial Hospital," Stevens wrote in a text.

So far no criminal charges have been filed, and the incident remains under investigation, Stevens wrote.

"We do not anticipate having any further information today," Stevens noted.

