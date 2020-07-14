Salem Montessori School to teach 1st to 8th grades at Roanoke Boulevard location

The Salem Montessori School will expand back into its original location at Roanoke Boulevard and Alberta Drive after receiving a special exception permit from the city council.

The Salem City Council voted 5-0 Monday to approve a permit that will allow the school to teach first through eighth grade classes in the two-story building southeast of downtown. The school used the building as its original location from 1993 to 2017 before it moved to a 7-acre parcel on Corporate Boulevard.

Valerie Vanderhoeven, the school’s founder, said the school needs additional space to spread students out amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said the older students in elementary and middle school also need more space for their programs, especially their award-winning robotics team.

The building has been on and off the market for three years with little interest, she said, but the move would be permanent because of the investment being made to add a mobility ramp, new interior paint and a new roof in the last six months.

At the public hearing last month, neighbors raised issues with parking and traffic when the school operated at the location three years ago. They said parents used private parking spots and driveways when they were inside the school. Traffic was also dense and disruptive during drop-off and pick-up times.