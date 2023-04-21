Brian Walters wasn’t simply one of the 26,602 runners who took part in Monday’s Boston Marathon. He, in a sense, was like one of the thousands who lined the 26 miles of streets from the rural Massachusetts town of Hopkinton to Boston.

The 63-year-old Walters made sure to take in all of the sights, cherish each mile and run at his pace. It was his first appearance in the historic race, but the run wasn’t the only thing he’ll remember from the 26.2-mile course.

There were countless memorials to the victims of the 2013 bombings. Walters, a Connecticut native who moved to the Star City in his early teens, knew the significance of each tribute, and he soaked in how those lining the streets cheered on the runners.

“Being the 10th year, many emotional moments leading up to, a couple during the race and of course the finish. It meant a lot, especially being on an anniversary year,” Walters said earlier this week in a phone interview. “To see the way the crowds and the people there support that race, they want to make it like nothing ever happened.”

Walters began the week near his former home in New England. He will close the week in the city he’s called home for the last five decades by being one of more than 3,000 who run in the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon.

Kait Pedigo, the event manager for Roanoke Outside Foundation, said Tuesday the registrants for this weekend’s races eclipsed 3,000. Last year’s race drew more than 2,800 runners.

“The excitement around it is palpable,” Pete Eshelman, the director of Roanoke Outside Foundation, said in a phone interview.

Walters first competed in the Blue Ridge Marathon in 2015, and he has competed in the half marathon, marathon and double marathon. He took the past two years off from running to focus on the triathlon, and he began focusing on distance running 12 weeks ago.

The distance training included virtually running a 10K, half marathon and marathon as part of the Full Goat. Walters is one of 30 who are competing in the new event, which will feature the runners covering 101 road miles over the course of five races.

Three of the runs were to be completed on the certified courses associated with the events before this weekend. The runners will take part in one race Saturday (Walters will run in the Blue Ridge Double Marathon) and then walk the Blue Ridge Slow-K on Sunday.

“When they came up with the Goat, I said, OK, it’s another thing that very few people do,” Walters said. “I had to jump in.”

He did the half marathon in mid-March, the 10K the following week and ran the marathon course in the first week of April. He incorporated those runs into his training for the Boston Marathon.

Walters posted a time of 3:43.05 on Monday in Boston to accomplish the goal he set of a sub four-hour run.

“I was very pleased. I went in with no high expectations because I hadn’t done any speed work, as you would call it,” he said. “I just hadn’t been running anything at that speed; just mainly training on the hills.”

Walters took time off from the Blue Ridge Marathon to focus on the triathlon during the coronavirus pandemic, which is the same time Shamaill Ross began looking to distance walking as a way to stay in shape with various things locked down.

Ross, a proud native of Roanoke, is competing in the Blue Ridge Marathon’s 10K for the third time.

“I was one of those folks who said I would never do that race because of that incline,” she said with a laugh in a phone interview.

Ross said she was scared out of her mind the first time she competed in the race in 2021, but “wanted to be able to prove to myself I could do the hard things.”

She added the racing community embraced her because “we all share in the same goal,” and that is to simply finish the race, whether that is by running or walking the course.

Ross is a mentor in the Fleet Feet 10K walk group. Fleet Feet is one of many groups Eshelman and his team work with to highlight the various types of runners in Roanoke.

Eshelman has made it a priority for people of color, such as Ross, to feel welcomed at the three-day event. Groups such as RunAbout Sports and Humble Hustle are getting involved, and Eshelman wants to tell their stories.

“Our community showed us that anybody can participate in this race,” he said.

Ross recalled when she moved onto Grandin Road, she often saw people running and riding their bikes on a daily basis. She didn’t feel like she could be a part of that community because they didn’t have her specific body type and she didn’t see Brown and Black people out with them.

That notion changed once she started running and took part in her first 10K.

She and friends would celebrate with their medals after the race. She will run and travel to races with a group to give a sense of camaraderie to ensure you're "not doing the race by yourself."

“This is the most beautiful community that I’ve ever been a part of,” she added.

The marathon already highlighted the Blue Ridge Parkway, vibrant downtown and the eclectic neighborhoods, according to Eshelman, and he hopes the race keeps growing through more people realizing they can run.

“The idea was to showcase all the really kind of unique aspects of Roanoke as a community,” he said.

