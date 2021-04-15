Salem school board member lived to serve youth, families

Scores of patients, fellow public officials, colleagues and family members are coming to grips with the death Tuesday of Michael Chiglinsky, a Roanoke Valley psychologist and Salem community leader who lived to serve countless young people and their families.
Chiglinsky died unexpectedly after complications related to an operation for cancer, his family said Thursday. He was 65.
"It's been an unexpected tragedy,” said his wife, Joanne Chiglinsky. “Most of the folks in this area didn't know he was sick. We were going to reveal slowly as he went through cancer treatment, but we never got to that, unfortunately."
Alongside his wife, Chiglinsky founded ACA Counseling Services, a clinic offering psychological support services to families and youth. Patients being notified are devastated at the news, a staffer in his office said Thursday.
“He has been 'Dr. Mike' to the young people all over this area, they all call him Dr. Mike,” Joanne Chiglinsky said. “Every time we would go out some place, people would stop and talk to Dr. Mike, and our kids would get so frustrated —”
“— because we could never leave a store or the restaurant on time,” said Brian Chiglinsky, one of their three offspring, while his mother laughed.
“He loved children and families,” Joanne Chiglinsky said. “He loved children and families so much, that's why he got interested in the school system, because our kids went to the Salem school system and we loved it — and so he went on to the school board.”
Chiglinsky had served on the school board since 2009, most recently as vice chairman.
"He loved being able to help kids. His favorite part of being on school board would be to go into the schools,” Joanne Chiglinsky said. “He'd go into the elementary schools and students would gather around him, and he'd grab them by the hand, walk down the hallway with them.
“That was his favorite part of the school board, is actually being with the kids."
In their years serving together on the school board, Sally Southard said Chiglinsky often would tell a joke and then turn around to provide invaluable insight. As a retired nurse practitioner, Southard also acknowledged his clinical expertise.
“He was a huge asset to the school board and to the city of Salem,” Southard said. “It's a devastating loss, not only to the city of Salem, but also to the whole Roanoke Valley, because he cared for children and their families throughout the region."
Salem Superintendent Alan Seibert said in an email that Chiglinsky had helped thousands of children and families.
“Our community has been shaken because of the sudden loss of a pillar with the passing of Dr. Mike Chiglinsky,” Seibert said. “The work of his life was one of selfless service to the greater community.”
His service to the greater community extends beyond Salem schools and his private practice. In juvenile and domestic relations court, Chiglinsky often testified as an expert witness, helping the court evaluate peoples' needs for services, said Judge Leisa Ciaffone, who sits on Virginia’s 23rd Judicial District Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
“We serve a lot of individuals who are often in crisis. Nobody's happy when they come to J&D court,” Ciaffone said. “I never heard anybody disagree that Dr. Chiglinsky should be the one to do the evaluation, or to be the referral for the counseling. Whoever the court is dealing with would always agree to use him, because they trust his judgment.”
He exuded the impression of loving people, and conveyed in others a sense of calm and goodwill, Ciaffone said.
“He was so happy in somebody's success, he was delighted when people came through and got better and he could help somebody,” she said. Of attorneys, “they trusted the care he would take of their own clients, and they just were very aware of his professionalism. He had just a marvelous reputation.”
As a clinician, Chiglinsky was known for his sense of humor, often joking with patients in the waiting room between appointments, said Tracy Helmer, a colleague of 14 years.
“That said, he was the consummate professional, incredible integrity,” Helmer said. “He was an amazing colleague and mentor to me. I think everyone in the valley would say he was an amazing colleague, for all of us in the valley.”
Niches filled by the psychologist will be tough to replace.
“He did a tremendous number of psychological evaluations, and we don't have a lot of people in the valley that do those evaluations,” Helmer said. “He is going to be missed on multiple fronts.”
In lieu of flowers, the Chiglinsky family requested donations be made in his name to the Salem Educational Foundation, to endow a scholarship in his honor for students committed to serving their community.
"He's been a great father to my three children, and was a great husband to me for 40 years,” said Joanne Chiglinsky. "He's mentored enough other psychologists and counselors in the area that his work will be carried on."