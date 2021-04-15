Salem school board member lived to serve youth, families

His service to the greater community extends beyond Salem schools and his private practice. In juvenile and domestic relations court, Chiglinsky often testified as an expert witness, helping the court evaluate peoples' needs for services, said Judge Leisa Ciaffone, who sits on Virginia’s 23rd Judicial District Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

“We serve a lot of individuals who are often in crisis. Nobody's happy when they come to J&D court,” Ciaffone said. “I never heard anybody disagree that Dr. Chiglinsky should be the one to do the evaluation, or to be the referral for the counseling. Whoever the court is dealing with would always agree to use him, because they trust his judgment.”

He exuded the impression of loving people, and conveyed in others a sense of calm and goodwill, Ciaffone said.

“He was so happy in somebody's success, he was delighted when people came through and got better and he could help somebody,” she said. Of attorneys, “they trusted the care he would take of their own clients, and they just were very aware of his professionalism. He had just a marvelous reputation.”

As a clinician, Chiglinsky was known for his sense of humor, often joking with patients in the waiting room between appointments, said Tracy Helmer, a colleague of 14 years.