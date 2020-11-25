Salem teacher's post-delivery medical emergency brings crowdfund rush

There was no indication during the pregnancy that there would be any issues, Samantha Schaffer said.

“We were like, everything has to be perfect,” she recalled. “This is our chance. We finally were pregnant.

“Even in delivery, it was such a positive experience. Delivery was easy, and the doctor was amazing and encouraging. You felt safe. Then it was my body’s time to say it’s not going to do what it’s supposed to do.

“I was like, we thought getting pregnant was going to be the most challenging thing. Who would have thought this? I laugh and I’m like: I prayed for a wonderful pregnancy; I prayed for a wonderful delivery. And I got all that. I just didn’t realize I needed to pray for after.

“I had my healthy baby, and that was all that mattered. And I still do. So I would do it over and over again, just to get to have him.”

She credits her husband with splitting time at LewisGale Medical Center between her and their child, while explaining to her much of what he was learning about what had happened to her.