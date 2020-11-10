Salem VA hires 132 health care workers, looking for more

The Salem VA Health Care System on Tuesday said it has hired 132 employees since March to help care for veterans and non-veterans in Southwest Virginia.

The positions include 79 nurses and nursing assistants, nine physicians and physicians assistants, and 11 psychologists. The VA is still hiring nurses, medical officers, custodial workers and other positions in practical nursing, pharmacy technicians, medical instrument technicians, psychiatry and primary care physicians.

“As we recognize Veterans Day during these unprecedented times, the Salem VA Health Care System is proud to hire qualified personnel to care for our Nation’s Veterans and support our community in response to COVID-19,” Rebecca Stackhouse, executive director, said in a news release. “VA has the most noble of missions to provide high-quality health care to America’s Veterans.”

The VA reduced the amount of time it typically takes to hire and onboard new employees through expedited credentialing practices, lifting the bi-weekly pay cap for General Schedule employees and broadening authority for awards and incentive approvals.