Salem VA offers COVID-19 vaccines to veterans

The Salem VA Health Care System is scheduling appointments for veterans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To enroll, call 540-982-2463 and press 2 to set up an appointment for the week of Feb. 8-12.

The VA said in a news release that it has about 2,000 doses.

Priority will be given to veterans who are 75 and older or who are essential frontline workers.

Veterans 65 to 74 or those who are younger but have medical conditions that increase the risk for serious complications from COVID-19, along with other essential workers, should call to say they are interested in receiving the vaccine. They will be contacted when an appointment becomes available.

“Next week we plan to administer 1,500 first doses and 468 second doses of the vaccine to Veterans,” Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, chief of pharmacy services, said in a news release. "This shipment is a large increase in the number of doses we usually receive in a week and the single largest shipment we’ve received to date, so this is an excellent opportunity to help speed up the immunization process in our community.”

The vaccines will be given in the auditorium of Building 5. Veterans are asked to show up at their time, and not to come early, in order for all to maintain physical distancing.

