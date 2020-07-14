Salem VA treated 2,000 patients through telehealth during pandemic

The Salem VA Health System said in a news release Tuesday that it conducted more than 2,000 telehealth appointments in May, representing a 2,000% increase over the number of similar appointments in January.

It said it did fewer than 300 telehealth appointments during all of fiscal year 2019.

Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is reporting telehealth visits went up more than 1,000%.

The department began last year boosting telehealth capacity under programs to offer veterans better access to care in and near their homes.

The Salem VA said about 92% of its primary care physicians and 87% of its mental health clinicians have used Veterans Video Connect.

“As we near the three-year anniversary of the launch of VA Video Connect, even during these challenging times, VA has and continues to maintain access to high-quality health care for Veterans,” said Rebecca Stackhouse, executive director of the Salem VA. “As the service becomes more popular, VA remains committed to providing a seamless user experience to ensure Veterans have access to care where and when they need it. Going forward, I believe VVC and telehealth will continue to be an important component in caring for the medical needs of the veterans of Southwest Virginia.”

