Salem, Vinton offer utility payment assistance

Salem or Vinton utility customers with overdue bills may be eligible for assistance programs to help repay money owed.

Both the city of Salem and town of Vinton have money set aside from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for utility assistance programs, but time is fleeting. All CARES Act funding must be expended or returned to the state by the end of January. Meanwhile, the Western Virginia Water Authority, which serves much of the Roanoke Valley, also has received money, to be administered by the city of Roanoke, to help customers with past-due water bills.

Salem

In Salem, $221,083 is available on a first-come, first-served basis to help city residents and business owners facing overdue utility bills dated from March 1 to Dec. 30, according to a release from the city.

“The window to apply for these funds is tight, so we hope citizens will share this information with anyone who may be able to qualify,” said Salem Finance Director Rosie Jordan. “We are fortunate to receive this amount of money and we now want our residents who have been adversely affected by COVID-19 to benefit from it.”