Salem, Vinton offer utility payment assistance

Salem or Vinton utility customers with overdue bills may be eligible for assistance programs to help repay money owed.
Both the city of Salem and town of Vinton have money set aside from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for utility assistance programs, but time is fleeting. All CARES Act funding must be expended or returned to the state by the end of January. Meanwhile, the Western Virginia Water Authority, which serves much of the Roanoke Valley, also has received money, to be administered by the city of Roanoke, to help customers with past-due water bills.
Salem
In Salem, $221,083 is available on a first-come, first-served basis to help city residents and business owners facing overdue utility bills dated from March 1 to Dec. 30, according to a release from the city.
“The window to apply for these funds is tight, so we hope citizens will share this information with anyone who may be able to qualify,” said Salem Finance Director Rosie Jordan. “We are fortunate to receive this amount of money and we now want our residents who have been adversely affected by COVID-19 to benefit from it.”
Utility assistance applications are due by Jan. 20, with forms available on the city’s website at salemva.gov, or on the ground floor of City Hall, 114 N. Broad St., at the utility collections office.
Submit applications in person, or via email at utilitycollections@salemva.gov. For more information, call 540-375-3021.
Vinton
In Vinton, the priority deadline to receive some of the town’s $68,764 in CARES Act utility relief appropriations has passed, but residents can still apply to cover unpaid bills incurred from March through December.
“We are accepting applications until we run out of funding,” said Vinton Treasurer Anne Cantrell. “We’re moving very quickly.”
An application form is available online at vintonva.gov, or at the town hall drive-thru window on 311 S Pollard St. For questions, contact the town of Vinton Treasurer's Office at 540-983-0608, or email treasurer@vintonva.gov.
“At last count, we have now received 85 applications,” Cantrell said. “I believe even after we process these applications, we will have funding remaining.”
Regional water authority
The Western Virginia Water Authority will receive $144,165.86 for the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program, which will assist regional customers who have past-due water bills of 30 days or more since March 1. The city of Roanoke will serve as the fiscal agent for the funds. As with CARES Act funds, the money must be spent by the end of the year.