Salem voting precincts moved to civic center for Nov. 3 election

All Salem residents choosing to vote on Election Day will cast their ballots at the Salem Civic Center instead of at their normal precincts.

The city has consolidated its voting locations to enforce social distancing guidelines and safety procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An instruction sheet and a map of the civic center’s precinct rooms and entrances will be mailed to all citizens with their October utility bills, city spokesman Mike Stevens said.

Voting will take place in the community room and parlor rooms inside the civic center. Residents will enter through the main entrance or the side entrance closest to the community room depending on their precinct.

Residents can visit salemva.gov and click on the link at the top of the page, which will allow them to type in their address for information about which door and room to use on election day.

Virginia residents can register to vote at elections.virginia.gov until Oct. 13. The last day to request an absentee ballot application to vote by mail is Oct. 23.