Salem's city attorney recognized for 39 years service

Salem’s city council this week recognized City Attorney Stephen Yost for 39 years of service.

Mayor Renee Turk on Monday read a proclamation declaring that day, as Stephen Michael Yost day in Salem, honoring the retiring attorney.

“Mr. Yost’s unflappable personality, hard work, congenial disposition and competent advice have aided the City of Salem to move forward on a sure and stable path and endeared him to City officials, staff and employees, all of which has redounded to the benefit of the citizens of the City,” the proclamation reads. “The City of Salem, Virginia recognizes the able and expert service of 39 years of Stephen Michael Yost as City Attorney.”

Yost said he was privileged to serve councils composed of such outstanding people.

“I know we all would like to be part of something that maybe is greater than us individually, something that we can use our time and skills for the betterment of our citizens,” Yost said. “That’s certainly why you all are doing it, and I like to think that’s why I did too.”

Appointed as interim attorney in place of Yost was Jim Guynn, who has more than 30 years of experience representing local governments.