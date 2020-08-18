Sands: Five Virginia Tech students tested positive for coronavirus so far

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said Tuesday that five students have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,663 tests administered last week, when residential students first started moving back to campus.

The results reflect what he called one "true positive" test and four positives from students who had previously confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. The data corresponds to tests conducted Aug. 9 through Sunday. About 800 residential students began moving in on Friday.

Tech will launch a dashboard this week that will include that information, as well as the number of individuals quarantined in university space.

All on-campus students are required to get tested before classes begin Aug. 24.

"As we continue to carefully populate our campus, we’re off to a very good start," Sands said in a statement. "But a successful on-campus fall semester depends on our continued vigilance and compliance with our reopening plan."