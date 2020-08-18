Sands: Five Virginia Tech students tested positive for coronavirus so far

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said Tuesday that five students have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,663 tests administered last week, when residential students first started moving back to campus.
The results reflect what he called one "true positive" test and four positives from students who had previously confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. The data corresponds to tests conducted Aug. 9 through Sunday. About 800 residential students began moving in on Friday.
Tech will launch a dashboard this week that will include that information, as well as the number of individuals quarantined in university space.
All on-campus students are required to get tested before classes begin Aug. 24.
"As we continue to carefully populate our campus, we’re off to a very good start," Sands said in a statement. "But a successful on-campus fall semester depends on our continued vigilance and compliance with our reopening plan."
"As residential colleges and universities around the country begin to open, we are watching the situation closely," he added. "Each institution’s local conditions and resources are different, and their fall opening plans reflected those differences. For some institutions that opted for an earlier start to the semester, populating their campuses is proving to be a sound decision. For others, it seems to be a mistake. Their experiences are helping us learn more about the assumptions we made and the possible outcomes."
This post will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.