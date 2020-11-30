 Skip to main content
Santa to stop in Salem for socially distanced appearance
Santa to stop in Salem for socially distanced appearance

Santa and Mrs. Claus are headed to the Salem Civic Center to spread some safe holiday cheer on Saturday and Sunday.

The world-famous Christmas Couple will be in Salem from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day to take socially distant photos with families.

Families will drive their vehicles into the Salem Civic Center Annex, one at a time, exit their cars and have photos taken in a socially distant manner on a festive holiday set with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Each carload can have a maximum of six people and the cost is only $10 per carload.

The back annex of the complex allows for vehicles to safely enter one side and exit the other while remaining completely protected by the weather. This set-up was successfully used for Salem High School and Cave Spring High School graduations this past year.

All current COVID-19 protocols will be followed, and children will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap. Children will be seated on a bench in front of the Christmas Royalty. The bench will be sanitized between each family group photo. Masks are required until the photos are taken, when children can take their masks off.

Photos will be made available for download between Dec. 6-10, for social media sharing and to print for personal use. Parents and guardians will be allowed to take their own photos, as well.

For further information visit www.SalemCivicCenter.com.

On Nov. 1, the seven-day moving average in Virginia for hospital patients with the virus was just above 1,000. By mid-month it has climbed to 1,250, and within 10 days it stood at 1,516. That was Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, the day when all across the state and country people ignored public health warnings and traveled to spend the holiday with families.

