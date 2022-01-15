Saturday AM briefing: Sunday storm takes crunchier turn after initial snowfall

This isn’t going to make anyone happy.

Forecast trends on Sunday’s winter storm have moved more toward a mixed mess rather than a pure snowfall for the Roanoke and New River valleys. We’ve discussed here for two days the potential that sleet could reduce snowfall amounts, and that now appears likely – more of a 3 to 7 inch snowfall to start, capped by a crunchy layer of sleet up to an inch deep, then a little glaze ice too, probably a tenth of an inch or less, with perhaps a frosting of 1 to 2 more inches of snow on top of the wintry mix layer cake. To the east of the Blue Ridge, a little less snow and a little more ice. Somewhere near the West Virginia border up near I-64, it might stay all snow, or just have very brief sleet.

Snow lovers hate freezing rain and sleet. Winter haters do too. The fan club for this sort of winter storm is small.

I used to call these “crunchy storms.” We had quite a few of them in the early 2000s. More recently I can only think of a January 12-13 storm in 2019 that fit the bill, but it was only about 1 to 2 inches of snow followed by brief sleet then a cake of a tenth to a quarter-inch of ice with a dusting of snow on top some hours after the freezing rain had passed. This one in the Roanoke and New River valleys will probably end up deeper with both snow and sleet before not quite as much ice on top.

Timing: Snow is expected to start in Roanoke sometime between 7 and 10 a.m., subtracting about an hour for every 30 miles south and adding one for every 30 miles north. Snow is likely to last until 3 or 4 p.m., then mix with and change to sleet, lasting into the early evening before freezing rain for a while. Sleet and snow may resume late Sunday night into very early Monday morning. Other than a few lingering mountain snow showers, it’s over well before sunrise.

Hazards: Widespread treacherous travel with temperatures well below freezing. Scattered power outages are possible as ice on top of initial snow accumulation causes tree limbs to sag and sometimes break on power lines. Some weakened flat-roof structures could suffer damage under the weight of snow, sleet and glaze ice.

Why is this happening? Why not pure snow?

It’s all in the details of the storm evolution. This is what is known as a Miller B storm, a category where an inland low pressure moves to somewhere near the Appalachians then transfers its energy to a coastal low. These setups are pretty common – our only widespread 3-7-inch type snow of last winter, ending with a little sleet, on Jan. 30-31 was this type of storm evolution.

As the handoff between the lows occurs, there is a surge of warmer air aloft pumped northward by the upper level low until the new coastal low takes over and returns the circulation of colder air again. This handoff is happening a bit later than what would be ideal for a pure snowfall, with the cold-air wedge against the mountains eroding a little more, and the upper-level low a little too far west.

In other words, everything is just a little off for an all-snow event.

So as moisture is lifted into the cold air parked in our region, temperatures 1-2 miles above the ground will be warming above freezing, and the snow that falls at first will start melting into raindrops. At first, these raindrops will freeze on the way to the ground into bouncy sleet, but as the surface cold layer thins more, the raindrops will eventually make it to the surface and freeze on objects at the surface.

Once the coastal low takes over, colder air aloft will take over again as the upper-level low passes overhead and precipitation changes back to snow. If that can happen at the right time Sunday night, there will be a layer of snow on top of all the crunch.

Could it be just an ice storm? Or even just rain?

The cold-air wedge, trapped against the mountains by high pressure to the northeast, initially is quite strong and will have to be overcome by the milder air aloft and this will take some time to happen, from the south and east to north and west. It is almost inevitable that advancing moisture will have to go through rather lengthy periods of snow and sleet to get to freezing rain. Once all that happens, evaporational cooling will have locked in cold air at the surface, in the mid 20s to near 30 range. So it’s not going to “just rain” this time.

Could it still be a big snow?

If the initial thump of snow is exceptionally heavy or lasts a little longer than currently expected, this could certainly still end up as a 6-10 inch snowfall before any crunch. I can think of similar setups in February 2015, January 2008 and December 2003 where that very thing happened. Sometimes initial precipitation locks in the cold air a bit stronger than modeled and it is even harder to dislodge. What’s more, there is an indication on some models that the back end of the precipitation will be snow again for another inch or two. So it can still be a pretty big snow, it’s just not likely to be all snow.

I will post an update around 10-11 p.m. tonight and we’ll enter “nowcasting” mode early Sunday with updates as this storm finally takes shape around us.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

