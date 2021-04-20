Saturday event offers safe way to dispose of old medications

Old medications can be safely disposed of Saturday at a series of drug take-back events sponsored by law enforcement.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held at stores, pharmacies and other sites around the region.

The service allows people to securely dispose of unused or expired medications — particularly prescription opioids that are at risk of being misused if left forgotten in cabinets and drawers, officials said.

Studies trace a link between the availability of such medications and the risk of abuse, according to the state attorney general’s office. Half of young people who have used heroin reported that their addiction started with prescription opioid abuse.

Accidental ingestion is also a concern with old prescriptions.

Last year’s drug take-back day collected more than 492 tons of unneeded medication nationwide. This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

A full list of collection sites can be found online at takebackday.dea.gov. Local collection sites will include:

Roanoke: CVS at Towers Shopping Center; CVS at 702 Ninth St. S.E.; Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Community Solutions Center at 2328 Melrose Ave. N.W.

Roanoke County: Walmart at 4950 Plantation Road; Kroger at 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd.; Walgreens at 4049 Brambleton Ave.; Kroger at 4488 Electric Road

Salem: Super Shoes at 1838 W. Main St.; Virginia State Police division headquarters at 3775 W. Main St.; Department of Veterans Affairs at 1970 Roanoke Blvd.

Vinton: Kroger at 915 Hardy Road

Botetourt County: Kroger at 72 Kingston Drive; Solomon’s Mission at 592 Lowe St.

Franklin County: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Westlake Station at 13205 Booker T. Washington Highway

Rocky Mount: Walmart at 550 Old Franklin Turnpike

