Saturday events in Roanoke, New River valleys commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Twenty years after the World Trade Center attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, first responders from across the Roanoke region will climb set after set of stairs at Salem Memorial Ballpark on Saturday, in remembrance of the lives lost on that day and in its wake.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, first responders and others will run 110 flights of stairs at Salem’s stadium, honoring the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Those 110 stair sets represent the same number that firefighters climbed to the top of World Trade Center buildings 1 and 2.
Local firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical workers and other community members from across the Roanoke Valley are participating in the stair climb. It’s a program of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, intended to honor the 343 firefighters who perished while serving that day.
People interested in participating in the stair climb can register at the event from 4 to 5 p.m. (online registration is closed). An online fundraiser for the event had collected $18,000 of its $20,000 goal as of midday Thursday.
Other events commemorating the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 include the following:
A reading of the names will take place at Salem Fire station 1 on South Market Street at 9 a.m. Saturday. Participating firefighters will read 20 names each from the 2,977 people who died in the terrorist attacks of 20 years ago.
Roanoke College will remember one of its class of 1985 alumni, Steve Lamantia, who worked in the north tower and died that day at age 38, in a memorial event at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, at the Sigma Chi Fraternity house on Roanoke College's Elizabeth campus, near the Salem Civic Center, said a college spokesperson.
In Franklin County, a 20th anniversary remembrance of Sept. 11 will be held Saturday morning in the Veterans section of Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill. Gary Duerk will play taps to honor veterans and the first responders who lost their lives.
Duerk will sound taps at 10:50 a.m. to mark the time that the five-story face of the Pentagon's west wall fell due to the fire caused by the crash of the hijacked American Airlines flight 77. The crash and fire killed 59 on the plane and 125 on the ground.
Mountain View Memorial Park at 5970 Grassy Hill Road in Boones Mill honors the military with the Avenue of Flags on six patriotic holidays, including Sept. 11. The avenue displays 30 flagpoles, placed by veteran families, to honor the men and women who offered themselves in service to the nation.
Meanwhile, firefighters from Franklin County will be suiting up at 8 a.m. Saturday for a walk from Rocky Mount’s Main Street Fire Department to the downtown Old (Central) Station.
A 9/11 Memorial Walk will take place in Buchanan on Saturday morning, with ceremonies lasting from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Expect music, carnival fries, raffles and adopt-a-flag opportunities.
Buena Vista is hosting its 9/11 Memorial Event, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in Glen Maury Park.
The program will include words from local veterans, politicians and others, as well as patriotic music and a seven-gun military salute, according to a city webpage. Glen Maury Park features a 2006-installed sculpture of the Twin Towers made from two metal storage containers, each 40 feet tall.
In Christiansburg, pieces of steel from the former World Trade Center buildings now stand reshaped as a memorial peace sculpture outside the Montgomery County Government Center. The sculpture remains in perpetual remembrance of that day.