Saturday events in Roanoke, New River valleys commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Twenty years after the World Trade Center attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, first responders from across the Roanoke region will climb set after set of stairs at Salem Memorial Ballpark on Saturday, in remembrance of the lives lost on that day and in its wake.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, first responders and others will run 110 flights of stairs at Salem’s stadium, honoring the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Those 110 stair sets represent the same number that firefighters climbed to the top of World Trade Center buildings 1 and 2.

Local firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical workers and other community members from across the Roanoke Valley are participating in the stair climb. It’s a program of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, intended to honor the 343 firefighters who perished while serving that day.

People interested in participating in the stair climb can register at the event from 4 to 5 p.m. (online registration is closed). An online fundraiser for the event had collected $18,000 of its $20,000 goal as of midday Thursday.

Other events commemorating the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 include the following: