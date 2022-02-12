Saturday fire destroys Ft. Lewis-area residence

A home in the Ft. Lewis area was destroyed when a fire began tearing through it around 8 a.m. Saturday.
The blaze was reported in the 2100 block of Wildwood Road. Roanoke County Fire & EMS arrived to find a two-story, wood-frame house heavily aflame.
Two adults inside escaped without injury.
The fire marshal's office is determining the cause of the fire.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today