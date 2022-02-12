 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday fire destroys Ft. Lewis-area residence

A home in the Ft. Lewis area was destroyed when a fire began tearing through it around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The blaze was reported in the 2100 block of Wildwood Road. Roanoke County Fire & EMS arrived to find a two-story, wood-frame house heavily aflame.

Two adults inside escaped without injury.

The fire marshal's office is determining the cause of the fire.

