Saturday house fire injures 1 in Roanoke County

A woman was hospitalized with minor injuries Saturday evening when a fire broke out at their home in the Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County.

The blaze was reported just after 5:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Locust Grove Lane, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews arrived to find flame and smoke issuing from a one-story, brick house.

The resident inside, who uses a wheelchair, got herself out to the front porch, officials said. Bystanders ran to help and get her to safety.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes. The cause was under investigation Saturday night. Salem Fire & EMS assisted in the response.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.