 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Saturday house fire injures resident, firefighter in Roanoke County

  • 0

A woman was hospitalized with minor injuries Saturday evening when a fire broke out at her home in the Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County.

The blaze was reported just after 5:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Locust Grove Lane, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews arrived to find flame and smoke issuing from a one-story, brick house.

The resident inside, who uses a wheelchair, got herself out to the front porch, officials said. Two bystanders ran to help and get her to safety.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. One firefighter also was injured during the incident, according to county fire & rescue.

The fire, which caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, was extinguished within 30 minutes. The cause remains under investigation Sunday. Salem Fire & EMS assisted in the response.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Locust Grove Lane Fire

Locust Grove Lane Fire

A house fire broke out Saturday evening in the 3400 block of Locust Grove Lane. One person sustained minor injuries. Video courtesy of Roanoke…

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID SURGE OVERWHELMS HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS GO VIRTUAL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert