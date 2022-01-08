Saturday house fire injures resident, firefighter in Roanoke County

A woman was hospitalized with minor injuries Saturday evening when a fire broke out at her home in the Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County.

The blaze was reported just after 5:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Locust Grove Lane, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews arrived to find flame and smoke issuing from a one-story, brick house.

The resident inside, who uses a wheelchair, got herself out to the front porch, officials said. Two bystanders ran to help and get her to safety.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. One firefighter also was injured during the incident, according to county fire & rescue.

The fire, which caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, was extinguished within 30 minutes. The cause remains under investigation Sunday. Salem Fire & EMS assisted in the response.

