Saturday is last day to cast early ballots in person for Nov. 3 election

Virginians who want to cast early ballots in person for the presidential election next week have until Saturday to do so.

Voters can go to their general registrar's office or satellite voting location to vote early. For more information about where you can vote early, as well as hours and how to contact local election staff, visit the Virginia Department of Elections at www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR.

Local voter registration offices are expected to be open for at least eight hours on Saturday.

You don’t have to have a reason to vote early. You’ll need to bring an acceptable form of ID. If you don’t have an ID, you can sign an ID confirmation statement to confirm who you are and that you regularly vote.

Election officials are also urging people who have not returned their mail-in absentee ballots to do that as soon as possible. Voters returning absentee ballots must have them postmarked by Tuesday. Local registrars must receive them by noon on Nov. 6 in order for them to be counted.