Saturday is last day to cast early ballots in person for Nov. 3 election

Virginians who want to cast early ballots in person for the presidential election next week have until Saturday to do so.
Voters can go to their general registrar's office or satellite voting location to vote early. For more information about where you can vote early, as well as hours and how to contact local election staff, visit the Virginia Department of Elections at www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR.
Local voter registration offices are expected to be open for at least eight hours on Saturday.
You don’t have to have a reason to vote early. You’ll need to bring an acceptable form of ID. If you don’t have an ID, you can sign an ID confirmation statement to confirm who you are and that you regularly vote.
Election officials are also urging people who have not returned their mail-in absentee ballots to do that as soon as possible. Voters returning absentee ballots must have them postmarked by Tuesday. Local registrars must receive them by noon on Nov. 6 in order for them to be counted.
If voters are nervous about mail delivery, they can also deliver their absentee ballots to their local voter registration office or at their regular polling location by 7 p.m. Election Day. Registrars have also set up ballot drop boxes — they look like mail boxes — at their offices and other locations they think would be useful to voters to drop off their ballots. Some localities are providing more boxes than others, so if you’re considering using a ballot drop box and are unsure if your locality has any, you may want contact your registrar to ask where the boxes are located.
Anyone can drop off mail-in absentee ballots on behalf of the voter, but voters are encouraged to only have people they trust deliver their ballots.
If your absentee ballot arrives by person, mail or drop box to the registrar’s office by Saturday, election officials will examine it for any problems. If there are any problems that would result in the ballot being invalidated, you will be contacted and given the opportunity to correct the problems. You would have to make any fixes by Nov. 6.
You can check to see if your absentee ballot was sent and received by going to www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal.
For people voting in person on Tuesday, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can line up before 6 a.m., and if you are in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.
Any questions about voting can be directed to the Department of Elections at 800-552-9745 or info@elections.virginia.gov. Additional information can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov.
