Saturday morning Roanoke County house fire displaces 1

A Roanoke County resident was displaced from their home and one cat died after a Saturday morning house fire in the northern part of the county.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. to the 6800 block of Trevilian Road in the Hollins area. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of a two-story house.

The single adult occupant evacuated and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Two cats were inside; one died and the other remained missing.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, officials said. The back of the house experienced a partial roof collapse.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Saturday morning.

