 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday morning Roanoke County house fire displaces 1
0 comments

Saturday morning Roanoke County house fire displaces 1

{{featured_button_text}}
6800 block of Trevilian Road

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the 6800 block of Trevilian Road in northern Roanoke County.

 Courtesy of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue

A Roanoke County resident was displaced from their home and one cat died after a Saturday morning house fire in the northern part of the county.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. to the 6800 block of Trevilian Road in the Hollins area. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of a two-story house.

The single adult occupant evacuated and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Two cats were inside; one died and the other remained missing.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, officials said. The back of the house experienced a partial roof collapse.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Saturday morning.

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 Education Reporter

Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert