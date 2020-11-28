 Skip to main content
Saturday state COVID-19 data: New reported cases more than double from Friday's
Saturday state COVID-19 data: New reported cases more than double from Friday's

The state’s reported COVID-19 cases more than doubled from Friday to Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health reports.

The cases increased by 3,173 Saturday from a jump of 1,544 Friday. The cumulative total of cases now stands at 233,617, according to VDH>

There have been 4,054 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,715 confirmed and 339 probable. That’s an increase of 10 from Friday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,456, up 5 from Friday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, every locality reported an increase in the past day, with the largest single-day increases in Roanoke County, with 63 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 50.

Statewide, there are 1,511 outbreaks, which account for 33,009 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 7.3%, the same number as Friday. State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website.

Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,173 to 233,617

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 5 to 14,456

Statewide deaths: Up 10 to 4,054

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 316

Bath County: Up 1 to 61

Bedford County: Up 26 to 1,802

Botetourt County: Up 15 to 767

Buena Vista: Up 8 to 263

Covington: Up 5 to 146

Craig County: Up 2 to 90

Floyd County: Up 15 to 343

Franklin County: Up 29 to 1,611

Giles County: Up 21 to 285

Lexington: Up 7 to 351

Lynchburg: Up 49 to 2,692

Montgomery County: Up 50 to 3,884

Pulaski County: Up 30 to 674

Radford: Up 14 to 1,150

Roanoke: Up 23 to 4,058

Roanoke County: Up 63 to 2,904

Rockbridge County: Up 7 to 259

Salem: Up 10 to 878

Wythe County: Up 37 to 666

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

