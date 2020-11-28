Saturday state COVID-19 data: New reported cases more than double from Friday's

The state’s reported COVID-19 cases more than doubled from Friday to Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health reports.

The cases increased by 3,173 Saturday from a jump of 1,544 Friday. The cumulative total of cases now stands at 233,617, according to VDH>

There have been 4,054 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,715 confirmed and 339 probable. That’s an increase of 10 from Friday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,456, up 5 from Friday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, every locality reported an increase in the past day, with the largest single-day increases in Roanoke County, with 63 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 50.

Statewide, there are 1,511 outbreaks, which account for 33,009 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.