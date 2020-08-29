Saturday state COVID-19 data: Radford cases continue to escalate

The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,217 new coronavirus cases across the state from Friday to Saturday.
That includes 52 new cases in Radford, a COVID-19 hotspot over the past several weeks. Radford had a reported 282 cases Friday - and that number grew to 334 as of Saturday morning, according to VDH's latest data. That is substantially more reported cases of any locality in the region over the past 24 hours.
Statewide, hospitalizations are up by 52 - to 9,512 and deaths are up 18 to 2,568. The statewide seven-day positivity rate is up by .1% Saturday, to 6.9%, according to the data.
