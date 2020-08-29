 Skip to main content
Saturday state COVID-19 data: Radford cases continue to escalate
1 comment
COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,217 new coronavirus cases across the state from Friday to Saturday.

That includes 52 new cases in Radford, a COVID-19 hotspot over the past several weeks. Radford had a reported 282 cases Friday - and that number grew to 334 as of Saturday morning, according to VDH's latest data. That is substantially more reported cases of any locality  in the region over the past 24 hours.

Statewide, hospitalizations are up by 52 - to 9,512 and deaths are up 18 to 2,568. The statewide seven-day positivity rate is up by .1% Saturday, to 6.9%, according to the data.

Saturday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 1,217 to 118,809

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 52 to 9,512

Statewide deaths: Up 18 to 2,568

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 64

Bath County: 4*

Bedford County: Up 7 to 533

Buena Vista: 72

Botetourt County: Down 1 to 246

Covington: 23

Craig County: 21*

Floyd County: Up 8 to 148

Franklin County: Up 1 to 209

Giles County: Up 4 to 41

Lexington: 42*

Lynchburg: Up 32 to 968

Montgomery County: Up 22 to 449

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 130

Radford: Up 52 to 334

Roanoke: Up 7 to 1,186

Roanoke County: Down 9 to 589

Rockbridge County: 84

Salem: Up 1 to 209

Wythe County: Up 5 to 154

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

