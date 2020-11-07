Saturday's COVID-19 data; cases increase significantly in Alleghany

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 190,873, an increase of 2,103 from Friday.

The cases consist of 175,187 confirmed cases and 15,686 probable cases. There are 3,704 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — an increase of 22 from Friday. That includes 3,439 confirmed and 265 probable.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,022 as of Saturday - an increase of 86 from Friday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River Valley region, the largest daily increases were in Alleghany County, with a substantial increase of 50 new cases (a jump of 23 percent), and Montgomery County, with 64.

Statewide, there are 1,353 outbreaks as of Saturday, an increase of 12 from Friday.

Data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is up 0.1% from Friday to 6%.