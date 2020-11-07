 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's COVID-19 data; cases increase significantly in Alleghany
0 comments
top story

Saturday's COVID-19 data; cases increase significantly in Alleghany

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 190,873, an increase of 2,103 from Friday.

The cases consist of 175,187 confirmed cases and 15,686 probable cases. There are 3,704 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — an increase of 22 from Friday. That includes 3,439 confirmed and 265 probable. 

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,022 as of Saturday - an increase of 86 from Friday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. 

In the Roanoke and New River Valley region, the largest daily increases were in Alleghany County, with a substantial increase of 50 new cases (a jump of 23 percent), and Montgomery County, with 64.

Statewide, there are 1,353 outbreaks as of Saturday, an increase of 12 from Friday. 

Data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is up 0.1% from Friday to 6%.

Saturday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 2,103 to 190,873

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 86 to 13,022

Statewide deaths: Up 22 to 3,704

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 50 to 218

Bath County: Up 1 to 32

Bedford County: Up 23 to 1,408

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 139

Botetourt County: Up 23 to 544

Covington: Up 14 to 76

Craig County: Up 1 to 66

Floyd County: 267

Franklin County: Up 22 to 1,112

Giles County: Up 6 to 166

Lexington: Up 7 to 279

Lynchburg: Up 27 to 2,180

Montgomery County: Up 64 to 3,178

Pulaski County: Up 15 to 358

Radford: Up 10 to 1,005

Roanoke: Up 28 to 3,224

Roanoke County: Up 17 to 1,865

Rockbridge County: Up 7 to 174

Salem: Up 8 to 667

Wythe County: Up 11 to 379

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Charge dropped in missing Roanoke baby case
Local News

Charge dropped in missing Roanoke baby case

Andrew Christopher Terry, 33, of Blacksburg, was scheduled to stand trial a second time for the disappearance of 3-month-old Arieanna Day, but prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to drop the charge against him and the judge agreed.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert