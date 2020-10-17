 Skip to main content
Saturday's COVID-19 data: Franklin County cases continue to rise
Saturday's COVID-19 data: Franklin County cases continue to rise

Coronavirus cases statewide rose by 1,114 from Friday to Saturday, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, Franklin County cases jumped by 29 - a number lower than Montgomery County and Roanoke's increases of 36 each - but in a mostly rural county with a lower population.

Statewide, hospitalizations rose by 51 and deaths by 14. The 7-day positivity rate in Virginia is 4.9%.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,114 to 165,238

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 51 to 11,831

Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 3,422

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 84

Bath County: Up 1 to 22

Bedford County: Up 13 to 1,048

Buena Vista: 119

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 349

Covington: 33*

Craig County: Up 1 to 42

Floyd County: Up 2 to 232

Franklin County: Up 29 to 637

Giles County: Up 1 to 111

Lexington: Up 4 to 203

Lynchburg: Up 20 to 1,803

Montgomery County: Up 36 to 2,486

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 265

Radford: Up 16 to 823

Roanoke: Up 36 to 2,332

Roanoke County: Up 20 to 1,244

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 144

Salem: Up 2 to 426

Wythe County: Up 2 to 305

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

