Saturday's COVID-19 data: Franklin County cases continue to rise

Coronavirus cases statewide rose by 1,114 from Friday to Saturday, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
In the Roanoke and New River valleys, Franklin County cases jumped by 29 - a number lower than Montgomery County and Roanoke's increases of 36 each - but in a mostly rural county with a lower population.
Statewide, hospitalizations rose by 51 and deaths by 14. The 7-day positivity rate in Virginia is 4.9%.
Saturday's COVID-19 cases
Statewide cases: Up 1,114 to 165,238
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 51 to 11,831
Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 3,422
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: 84
Bath County: Up 1 to 22
Bedford County: Up 13 to 1,048
Buena Vista: 119
Botetourt County: Up 2 to 349
Covington: 33*
Craig County: Up 1 to 42
Floyd County: Up 2 to 232
Franklin County: Up 29 to 637
Giles County: Up 1 to 111
Lexington: Up 4 to 203
Lynchburg: Up 20 to 1,803
Montgomery County: Up 36 to 2,486
Pulaski County: Up 2 to 265
Radford: Up 16 to 823
Roanoke: Up 36 to 2,332
Roanoke County: Up 20 to 1,244
Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 144
Salem: Up 2 to 426
Wythe County: Up 2 to 305
(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus