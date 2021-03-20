Saturday's COVID-19 data: State reports 1,563 new cases

Virginia reported 1,563 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, almost the same number as the previous day.

The new Saturday cases bring the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 603,745, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,758 on Saturday, an increase of 47 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 12 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,104.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, cases increased in all localities, but not at substantial numbers.

As of Saturday, 1.9 million people — or 23% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.