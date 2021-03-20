 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's COVID-19 data: State reports 1,563 new cases
0 comments

Saturday's COVID-19 data: State reports 1,563 new cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

Virginia reported 1,563 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, almost the same number as the previous day.

The new Saturday cases bring the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 603,745, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,758 on Saturday, an increase of 47 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 12 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,104.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, cases increased in all localities, but not at substantial numbers.

As of Saturday, 1.9 million people — or 23% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 1,563 to 603,745

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 47 to 25,758

Statewide deaths: Up 12 to 10,104

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 2 to 1,263

Bath County: Up 1 to 248

Bedford County: Up 5 to 5,952

Botetourt County: Up 8 to 2,367

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 861

Covington: Up 2 to 563

Craig County: Up 1 to 255

Floyd County: Up 3 to 773

Franklin County: Up 8 to 3,793

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,132

Lexington: Up 2 to 1,145

Lynchburg: Up 9 to 7,028

Montgomery County: Up 27 to 8,572

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,402

Radford: Up 5 to 1,960

Roanoke: Up 22 to 7,848

Roanoke County: Up 14 to 7,608

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 1,431

Salem: Up 1 to 1,943

Wythe County: Up 13 to 2,169

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert