Saturday's COVID-19 numbers: 1,348 new cases reported

Virginia reported 1,348 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 593,562, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,262 as reported Saturday, an increase of 46 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 24 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 9,985.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, there were no substantial case increases from Friday to Saturday.

As of Saturday, 1.66 million people — or 19.5% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. The average daily doses of vaccines being given is 54,747 as of Saturday, according to VDH.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 5.5% Saturday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.