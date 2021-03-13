 Skip to main content
Saturday's COVID-19 numbers: 1,348 new cases reported
COVID-19

Virginia reported 1,348 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 593,562, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,262 as reported Saturday, an increase of 46 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 24 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 9,985.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, there were no substantial case increases from Friday to Saturday. 

As of Saturday, 1.66 million people — or 19.5% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. The average daily doses of vaccines being given is 54,747 as of Saturday, according to VDH.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 5.5% Saturday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 1,348 to 593,562

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 46 to 25,262

Statewide deaths: Up 24 to 9,985

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 3 to 1,254

Bath County: 247*

Bedford County: Up 7 to 5,896

Botetourt County: Up 10 to 2,316

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 853

Covington: 554

Craig County: Up 2 to 248

Floyd County: Up 1 to 760

Franklin County: Up 2 to 3,765

Giles County: 1,103

Lexington: Up 4 to 1,134

Lynchburg: Up 12 to 6,972

Montgomery County: Up 31 to 8,308

Pulaski County: Up 6 to 2,366

Radford: Up 4 to 1,925

Roanoke: Up 12 to 7,748

Roanoke County: Up 6 to 7,513

Rockbridge County: Up 18 to 1,410

Salem: Up 4 to 1,912

Wythe County: Up 1 to 2,118

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages.

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

