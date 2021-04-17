 Skip to main content
Saturday's state COVID-19 data: 1,608 new cases reported
COVID-19

Virginia reported 1,608 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 644,828, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,625 on Saturday, an increase of 54 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 15 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,564.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 29 new cases, and Roanoke County, with 17.

As of Saturday morning, 39.2% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 24.1% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

The state's positivity rate is 6%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,608 to 644,828

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 54 to 27,625

Statewide deaths: Up 15 to 10,564

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,299

Bath County: 262

Bedford County: Up 4 to 6,213

Botetourt County: Up 4 to 2,468

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 875

Covington: 577

Craig County: Up 2 to 296

Floyd County: Up 6 to 823

Franklin County: Up 1 to 3,941

Giles County: Up 9 to 1,211

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,159

Lynchburg: Up 9 to 7,447

Montgomery County: Up 29 to 9,101

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 2,528

Radford: Up 3 to 2,071

Roanoke: Up 10 to 8,232

Roanoke County: Up 17 to 8,002

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,475

Salem: Up 12 to 2,050

Wythe County: Up 4 to 2,494

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Starting Sunday, every part of Virginia will be in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Starting that day, appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

Tags

