 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's state COVID-19 data: Reported cases up across the region
0 comments

Saturday's state COVID-19 data: Reported cases up across the region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has reached 215,679, an increase of 2,348 from Friday.

The state’s seven-day average number of daily new cases reported topped 2,000 for the first time Friday. At the beginning of November, it was just over 1,300. On Oct. 1, it was 747.

There have been 3,938 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 26 from Friday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,017, up 103 from Friday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Every locality in the region reported increases from Friday to Saturday.

Statewide, there are 1,476 outbreaks, which account for 31,653 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the department’s coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down slightly from Friday, at 6.8%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 numbers

Saturday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 2,348 to 215,679

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 103 to 14,017

Statewide deaths: Up 26 to 3,938

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 9 to 271

Bath County: Up 3 to 51

Bedford County: Up 16 to 1,676

Botetourt County: Up 9 to 685

Buena Vista: Up 10 to 219

Covington: Up 6 to 118

Craig County: Up 2 to 81

Floyd County: Up 4 to 307

Franklin County: Up 23 to 1,397

Giles County: Up 11 to 234

Lexington: Up 6 to 321

Lynchburg: Up 23 to 2,469

Montgomery County: Up 94 to 3,675

Pulaski County: Up 25 to 530

Radford: Up 15 to 1,100

Roanoke: Up 48 to 3,820

Roanoke County: Up 40 to 2,500

Rockbridge County: Up 6 to 220

Salem: Up 3 to 794

Wythe County: Up 19 to 549

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Honking in support of pipeline protestors in Montgomery County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert