Saturday's state COVID-19 data: Reported cases up across the region

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has reached 215,679, an increase of 2,348 from Friday.

The state’s seven-day average number of daily new cases reported topped 2,000 for the first time Friday. At the beginning of November, it was just over 1,300. On Oct. 1, it was 747.

There have been 3,938 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 26 from Friday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,017, up 103 from Friday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Every locality in the region reported increases from Friday to Saturday.

Statewide, there are 1,476 outbreaks, which account for 31,653 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the department’s coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down slightly from Friday, at 6.8%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.