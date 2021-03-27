 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's state COVID-19 numbers: Cases increase by 1,912; 24 additional deaths reported
0 comments

Saturday's state COVID-19 numbers: Cases increase by 1,912; 24 additional deaths reported

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

Virginia reported 1,912 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The new Saturday cases bring the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 613,974, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,210 on Saturday, an increase of 66 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 24 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,178.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, cases increased in all localities, but not at substantial numbers.

As of Saturday, 2.2 million people — or 26.1% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

The state positivity rate is 5.7% - a number that has remained relatively the same for days.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 1,912 to 613,974

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 66 to 26,210

Statewide deaths: Up 24 to 10,178

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,271

Bath County: 251

Bedford County: Up 12 to 6,040

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,394

Buena Vista: 865

Covington: 568

Craig County: Up 3 to 268

Floyd County: Up 2 to 788

Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,821

Giles County: Up 2 to 1,149

Lexington: 1,150

Lynchburg: Down 16 to 7,128

Montgomery County: Up 18 to 8,724

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,436

Radford: Up 7 to 2,003

Roanoke: Up 32 to 7,949

Roanoke County: Up 14 to 7,721

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,441

Salem: Up 3 to 1,978

Wythe County: Up 7 to 2,233

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert