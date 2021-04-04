Scarry, Wilson join Christiansburg Town Council race

Wilson said he also, along with his wife, co-owns Primped 365, a permanent makeup studio in Christiansburg.

Wilson said he’s seeking office due, in part, to his disappointment over the clashes he’s seen between members of the council.

“Just watching the bickering among the town council members, lack of unity,” he said. “In my world, I see them as people who are supposed to be ones making conscious decisions about the betterment of our community, building our community, developing our community. It appears more like they’re playing politics instead of ‘let’s do what’s right for Christiansburg.’”

Wilson said he then told his wife one day: “I can either sit here and complain about it or try to make a difference. So, here I am.”

“We’ll see if I regret my decision,” he joked.

Wilson and the other council hopefuls are seeking office amid a rocky period for the council.

Stipes openly stated in at least one previous meeting that the past year has been difficult, and Huppert acknowledged in a recent interview that part of his reason for deciding against reelection is due to the tough period the elected body is passing through.