Scattered storms become numerous this weekend, then a touch cooler and less humid

Friday will continue this week's penchant for pretty hot, sticky days with scattered afternoon storms, but those storms will increase over the weekend on the way to somewhat cooler weather next week.
Over the last eight days, Roanoke's high temperatures have been 89 to 91 each day with lows gradually warming from the mid 60s to lower 70s as it has gotten more humid. Today, Friday, looks similar, having started with a low of 70 and likely to get into the lower 90s, maybe a degree or 2 warmer than the recent run of similar temperatures. Some scattered storms will pop up -- like the amazing shot above by Don Petersen over Roanoke on Tuesday -- but most spots will be left out.
As a cold front approaches from the northwest and slowly drags through this weekend, showers and storms will increase in areal coverage and intensity. Amounts will be streaky, but a few spots may get 2 inches or so quickly, while others get a quarter inch or less. Just about all of the Roanoke and New River valleys, and southward and westward across Southwest and Southside Virginia, are likely to get at least some rain this weekend.
Saturday will be the stormiest day, with a few strong to severe storms possible, localized damaging winds being the greatest hazard. The rain and storms will sink to mostly south of Roanoke on Sunday, perhaps even mainly into North Carolina if the front pushes through a tad faster. The speed of the front and where it might hang up south of us is a bit unclear, so many forecasts retain chances of showers and storms into early next week, though it is possible the front will clear out by then and we'll have dry days.
The cold front will introduce a cooler and drier air mass, with temperatures taking a couple of steps back to mid 70s to lower 80s highs and mid 50s to lower 60s lows a couple days next week, before gradually warming. A drier air mass will reduce the dew point to more comfortable 50s for a couple days. This won't be like some of the almost fall-like weather we had during a couple short periods in June, but it will be more pleasant than recent fairly hot/pretty humid days.
Long-range signals point to the heat dome setting up over the north-central U.S. in the next couple of weeks -- closer to us than it's primary position in the West has been much of the summer previously. A heat dome building more into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes could signal an expansion our way in August, but no clear signal of that yet. It appears likely that July will continue to be pretty typical overall in terms of temperatures in our region, neither excessively hot nor unusually cool.
