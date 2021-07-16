Scattered storms become numerous this weekend, then a touch cooler and less humid

Friday will continue this week's penchant for pretty hot, sticky days with scattered afternoon storms, but those storms will increase over the weekend on the way to somewhat cooler weather next week.

Over the last eight days, Roanoke's high temperatures have been 89 to 91 each day with lows gradually warming from the mid 60s to lower 70s as it has gotten more humid. Today, Friday, looks similar, having started with a low of 70 and likely to get into the lower 90s, maybe a degree or 2 warmer than the recent run of similar temperatures. Some scattered storms will pop up -- like the amazing shot above by Don Petersen over Roanoke on Tuesday -- but most spots will be left out.

As a cold front approaches from the northwest and slowly drags through this weekend, showers and storms will increase in areal coverage and intensity. Amounts will be streaky, but a few spots may get 2 inches or so quickly, while others get a quarter inch or less. Just about all of the Roanoke and New River valleys, and southward and westward across Southwest and Southside Virginia, are likely to get at least some rain this weekend.