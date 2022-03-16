SCC approves fuel factor rate increase for Appalachian Power

State regulators have made official a rate increase by Appalachian Power Co. that will boost the bill of an average residential customer by $3 a month.

In an order Tuesday, the State Corporation Commission approved the utility’s request to raise its rates to cover the higher costs of coal and natural gas, which generate about 80% of its electricity.

The SCC allowed the increase to take effect on an interim basis last November. Tuesday’s order finalizes the latest in a number of recent rate hikes for Appalachian’s 500,000-plus customers in Western Virginia.

In an application filed last September, Appalachian said it needed to adjust the fuel factor portion of its bill to account for higher prices that came with the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the country, and the world, opened back up in 2021, the price for natural gas rose and the demand for coal recovered,” Kimberly Chilcote, coal procurement manager for American Electric Power, Appalachian’s parent company, said in documents filed with the SCC.

The fuel factor – one of several components to monthly bills – is adjusted on an annual basis.

Appalachian does not make a profit on the fuel factor, but simply passes the costs on to customers, according to company spokeswoman Teresa Hall.

“With that said, energy costs are continuing to rise sharply, and the company’s annual fuel case filing made in the fall with the Virginia State Corporation Commission will likely include a request to again increase the fuel factor,” Hall wrote in an email.

In 2020, the rate was reduced by about the same amount it is now going up for the average residential customer, who consumes 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month.

When the rate went down by $3 in 2020, Appalachian said it was due largely to a drop that year in the price of natural gas, which makes up about 19% of its energy portfolio.

In approving the latest adjustment, the SCC noted that its investigation found that Appalachian’s projected fuel expenses and underlying assumptions “were reasonable” and its staff did not oppose an increase.

Other parties in the case, including the Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Counsel, also did not object to the increase.

Two other major increases – one that adds $11 to the bill of an average residential account to cover higher transmission costs and the other a boost of $2.17 to pay for environmental improvements to two coal-burning power plants in West Virginia – were approved last year.

Another hike, this one of $2.37 a month, is being requested by Appalachian to pay for more solar and wind energy required by the Clean Economy Act, a new state law that mandates the utility to provide its customers with all renewable energy by 2050.

The SCC will take public comments and hear evidence on that request at a hearing scheduled to begin April 21.

“We are sensitive to the effects of rate increases, especially in times such as these,” the regulatory agency said this week in approving the fuel factor adjustment.

“The Commission, however, must follow the laws applicable to any rate case, as well as the findings of fact supported by the evidence in the record. This is what we have done herein.”

