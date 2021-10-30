SCC approves latest increase in Appalachian Power bills on an interim basis

The latest in a series of rate increases by Appalachian Power Co. will add another $3 to the monthly bill of an average residential account.

Effective Monday, Appalachian will be allowed to raise — on an interim basis — its bills to pay for the higher cost of coal and natural gas, which generate about 80% of its electricity.

The State Corporation Commission will decide next year whether to make the increase more lasting.

If the SCC were to approve all of the pending rate increases being sought by Appalachian, and the Virginia Supreme Court were to reverse an earlier denial by the regulatory agency, bills would go up by about $25 a month compared to the first of the year.

“We are sensitive to the effects of rate increases, especially in times such as these,” the SCC said in a Sept 23 order approving the interim increase for fuel costs, which are adjusted yearly.

“The Commission, however, must and will follow the laws applicable to this case, as well as the findings of fact supported by evidence in the record.”

Under Virginia’s system of regulating large electric companies that have a monopoly on the market, the SCC considers changes to base rates every three years.