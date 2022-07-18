SCC approves latest version of Appalachian Power's renewable energy plan

State regulators have approved Appalachian Power Co.'s latest plan to tap more power from the sun and wind in an effort to generate all carbon-free electricity for the utility's Virginia customers by 2050.

Doing that will cost Appalachian $32 million in the upcoming rate year, the State Corporation Commission found. To cover the utility's expenses, the commission allowed a rate increase that adds another $2.37 to the monthly bill of an average residential customer.

In a written order late Friday afternoon, the SCC said it was following a sweeping clean energy law "while best protecting customers who expect and deserve reliable and affordable service."

The Virginia Clean Economy Act, which the General Assembly passed in 2020, requires Appalachian to annually update a plan that documents its gradual movement toward the law's directive of going green by mid-century.

For the year starting Aug. 1, the SCC granted Appalachian's request to own or purchase power from four solar farms in Virginia, a fifth in West Virginia and a wind facility in Illinois. Together, the solar and wind units will produce about 493 megawatts of renewable energy.

Appalachian's total capacity in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee is approximately 6,000 megawatts. About two-thirds of that comes from two coal-fired plants in West Virginia.

To meet the requirements of the Clean Economy Act, Appalachian expects its solar capacity to reach 3,300 megawatts by 2040, combined with nearly that much from wind. 2040 is also the projected closing date of the West Virginia coal plants.

"The SCC ruling is an important next step in the company’s generation transformation," Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hall said.

The total cost of the transition will be spread out over many years and will far exceed the $32 million approved for the upcoming year.

But "the increase is only half of the picture," Hall wrote in an email, adding that over time customers will benefit from a reduction in fuel costs for coal and natural gas, which currently make up about 83% of Appalachian's power portfolio.

"Because that amount can vary significantly with market conditions, the Company does not quantify that amount," Hall's email stated.

Other steps planned to meet the Clean Economy Act's goal of curbing climate change include developing energy storage and the use of renewable energy certificates.

A renewable energy certificate is essentially the currency for the green energy market. One certificate is the legal entitlement to one megawatt hour of energy from a non-fossil source, and can come from either an Appalachian-owned facility or be purchased from a third-party generator on an open market.

The owner of such a certificate then "retires" it, which is how compliance with the Clean Economy Act is measured.