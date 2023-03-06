State regulators have reluctantly approved Appalachian Power Co.'s request to increase by 87% the cost to its customers of burning coal and natural gas to produce electricity.

The rate increase, which took effect last November on an interim basis, will add another $20.17 to the monthly bill for an average residential customer.

"We are deeply concerned about the significant rate increase requested in this case, and its impact on customer bills," the State Corporation Commission wrote in its decision Monday.

"The impact of the increase is worsened by its introduction during the winter months, which are typically higher usage months, and by other recent APCo rate increases," the 11-page order states.

While saying it was mindful of many customer complaints made during its proceeding, the SCC found that the utility "is, however, entitled by law to recover its prudently incurred fuel costs."

Appalachian does not profit from its annual fuel factor rate adjustment, which simply passes along the costs of fuel to its approximately 500,000 customers in Western Virginia.

But critics say the company's long reliance on fossil fuels — coal and natural gas currently make up about 80% of its energy portfolio — is at least partly to blame for the sharp increase.

“APCo could have listened to the experts ages ago by investing in energy efficiency and clean energy,” environmental group Clean Energy said in a letter submitted to the SCC.

The fuel factor is one of several rate adjustment clauses, or riders, used to determine bills. The most recent change represents a 16% increase in the total bill for a home that consumes 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, which is considered to be the average account.

Last year, Appalachian sought approval from the SCC, whose members are appointed by the General Assembly to regulate monopoly energy companies in Virginia, to raise its fuel factor from 2.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 4.32 cents per kilowatt hour.

To lesson the impact, Appalachian proposed that it implement the rate increase over two years. The SCC approved that request, noting that otherwise the average residential customer would have faced a $33 monthly increase.

"Even with the two-year mitigation approach, there will be rate shock to all classes of customers," the Office of Consumer Counsel for Virginia's attorney general wrote in a commission filing.

"There are no good options for customers in light of the substantial increases in the Company’s fuel costs, and Consumer Counsel supports the mitigation proposal volunteered by the Company."

Appalachian customers have seen a number of rate increases in recent years that have been attributed to higher fuel and transmission costs, upgrades to two coal-burning power plants in West Virginia and the utility's greater use of renewable energy that is required by a sweeping 2020 state law aimed at curbing climate change.

And later this month, the company is expected to seek changes to its base rates, which are set every three years.

In its order Monday, the SCC directed its staff to conduct a fuel audit that will evaluate the reasonableness of Appalachian's coal procurement activities during a three-year period that ended Dec. 31, 2022.

A review by the West Virginia Public Service Commission — that state’s counterpart to the SCC — found that Appalachian “made a number of costly errors” that included not responding to significant market events in mid-2021, when fuel costs began to spike.

The Commission also directed Appalachian to take additional steps to advise customers how they may contact the company for bill assistance and to set up budget billing for their accounts.