SCC denies Appalachian Power's request to raise rates

A bid by Appalachian Power Co. to raise its base rates — which would have cost the average residential customer an extra $10 a month — was denied Tuesday by the State Corporation Commission.

In rejecting the request, the SCC ruled that Appalachian had earned a profit within its authorized range during a three-year period from 2017 to 2019. The utility had maintained that its earnings were lower, and that it needed to raise rates to maintain service and stay competitive in the energy market.

A key part of the case hinged on an attempt by Appalachian to include the costs of the early retirement of several coal-fired power plants in 2015 to offset its earnings in 2019.

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office called the accounting practice “unconscionable” and urged the regulatory agency to deny the rate increase.

The SCC agreed. “In sum, the Commission finds that the company has not met its burden to establish it was reasonable to conclude that these costs were no longer probable of future recovery and record such as an asset impairment in December 2019,” the final order stated.

Without a write-off of about $83 million, Appalachian’s earnings fell within a range that did not allow a rate increase under state law — but also prevented a refund to customers.