SCC denies Appalachian Power's request to raise rates

A bid by Appalachian Power Co. to raise its base rates — which would have cost the average residential customer an extra $10 a month — was denied Tuesday by the State Corporation Commission.
In rejecting the request, the SCC ruled that Appalachian had earned a profit within its authorized range during a three-year period from 2017 to 2019. The utility had maintained that its earnings were lower, and that it needed to raise rates to maintain service and stay competitive in the energy market.
A key part of the case hinged on an attempt by Appalachian to include the costs of the early retirement of several coal-fired power plants in 2015 to offset its earnings in 2019.
The Virginia Attorney General’s Office called the accounting practice “unconscionable” and urged the regulatory agency to deny the rate increase.
The SCC agreed. “In sum, the Commission finds that the company has not met its burden to establish it was reasonable to conclude that these costs were no longer probable of future recovery and record such as an asset impairment in December 2019,” the final order stated.
Without a write-off of about $83 million, Appalachian’s earnings fell within a range that did not allow a rate increase under state law — but also prevented a refund to customers.
It was the first ruling on base rates, which are determined by a review of a utility’s performance over the past three years, under a state law passed in 2018 that was designed to rein in what supporters called over-earnings by Appalachian and Dominion Energy.
“Many Virginians in Appalachian’s service territory were struggling to make ends meet even before an unprecedented public health crisis coupled with an economic recession gripped the nation,” the Virginia Poverty Law Center said in a brief filed last month with the commission.
“Now would be the worst possible time for the commission to authorize an electric rate increase for Appalachian's customers — especially one that is premised on questionable interpretations of Virginia law or ‘unreasonable” or ‘unconscionable’ accounting tactics,” the filing stated.
Appalachian said it was required to make its request on March 31, just as the coronavirus pandemic was hitting the state, by the Grid Transformation and Security Act, which was passed in 2018 by the General Assembly.
A company spokeswoman was not immediately available Tuesday.
But in prefiled testimony with the SCC, president and chief operating officer Chris Beam said Appalachian needed to raise its rates in order to continue providing reliable service to about 500,000 customers in Virginia, while keeping the company in good economic health.
“If rates are not raised by a modest amount now, it will only exacerbate the need to raise rates in the future,” Beam said in testimony filed in August. Without an increase, he added, “we will not have even a remote possibility of recovering our cost of service, which puts the health of the company at risk.”
Had it been approved, the request would have increased base rates overall by 5%. An average residential customer, who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, would have felt a 6.5% hike.
The SCC authorizes a utility’s rate of return on equity, which is used to review revenue and expenses over a three-year period to determine whether a rate increase is justified.
From 2017 to 2019, Appalachian’s authorized rate was 9.42%. It earned slightly above that level, the SCC found in denying the rate increase request. The commission set a new rate of 9.2%, which will be used to calculate the utility’s performance over the next three years.
In its order, the SCC also denied Appalachian’s request to increase its basic residential service charge, a fixed fee paid by customers each month, from $7.96 to $14.
