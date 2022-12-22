 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCC reduces Appalachian Power's base rate increase request, orders rebates

The State Corporation Commission has substantially reduced an Appalachian Power Co. request for a revenue increase the utility used for an Oct. 1 customer base rate boost.

In a ruling delivered Wednesday, the SCC approved a $28.4 million revenue increase, $12.2 million less than Appalchian sought, a 30% reduction.

Additionally, Appalachian was ordered to provide customers with a rebate based on the lower revenue amount approval. Appalachian raised its base rate on an interim basis while an SCC decision was pending.

That Oct. 1 base rate increase was 6.7% — or $8.55 per month for a residential account that consumes 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Appalachian had planned to bill customers at the higher rate starting Oct. 1 and running through Jan. 31, 2024.

While base rates are set every three years, utilities are allowed to impose shorter-term increases or decreases. Appalachian had requested SCC approval of such an increase to cover the higher cost of coal and natural gas, which provide the bulk of its power.

Critics of the proposed rate increase said it placed an undue burden on Appalachian customers. "The commission shares these concerns about the very real impacts these rate increases have," the SCC ruling said.

While base rates are set every three years, utilities are allowed to impose shorter-term increases or decreases though rate adjustments.

"The company shall recalculate … the rates and charges that took effect on an interim basis and subject to refund on October 1, 2022, and where application of the new rates results in a reduced bill, refund the difference with interest … within ninety days, " the SCC ruling said.

