The public will have a chance to comment on Appalachian Power Co.’s request for a rate increase that would add about $25 to the monthly bill of an average residential customer.

Written comments can be submitted to the State Corporation Commission through Aug. 17.

The SCC will also hear from witnesses by telephone at an Aug. 23 public hearing. The next day, the commission will begin an evidentiary hearing to take testimony from Appalachian and stakeholders.

A decision is expected by November.

On March 31, Appalachian filed an application for a base rate increase. Under current law governing utilities that have a monopoly on the electricity market, the SCC considers changes to the base rate once every three years, after reviewing financial and operational performance over the past triennium.

In a news release at the time, Appalachian said an average residential customer — a home that consumes 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month — would see a net increase of “approximately $20” if the request is approved.

Documents filed with the SCC show an increase of $25.03, which would bring the monthly bill to $182.08.

The impact would be reduced to $16.53 per month for low-income customers.

Information on how to submit comments can be found at scc.virginia.gov, at the “SCC news” page, or by calling 804-371-9141. Comments can also be mailed to the State Corporation Commission, c/o Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Virginia, 23218. Comments must refer to case number PUR-2023-00002.