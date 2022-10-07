SCC to take public comments on Appalachian Power's rate increase

The state agency that regulates Appalachian Power Co. is inviting public comments on the utility’s request to raise its fuel rate, which if approved would cost the average residential customer an extra $20 per month.

A public hearing before the State Corporation Commission is scheduled for Dec. 13.

The next day, the SCC will begin hearing evidence on Appalachian’s request to increase its fuel factor rate, which the company says is needed to cover the rising cost of coal and natural gas.

The increase will take effect Nov. 1 on an interim basis; the commission will decide later whether to make it permanent.

Comments can be submitted in person, by telephone or online. Details are available by calling the SCC at 804-371-9141 or going to the commission’s website.

Under the company’s proposal, the bill for a home account that uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will go from $127.81 to $147.98.

That’s on top of another increase sought by Appalachian that it will increase its base rate by 6.7% — or $8.55 per month for an average residential customer.

A series of other rate adjustments over the past two years has already cost consumers about an additional $18 per month.

Energy costs began to spike in 2021. The rapid rise was due to several factors including the resurgence of the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Appalachian said.

With a fuel factor rate increase, higher costs are passed directly on to customers, and Appalachian does not earn revenue from the adjustment.

Instead of recovering the increased costs over one year, the company has asked the SCC for approval to spread the amount over a two-year period, decreasing the impact on customers.

Customers experiencing difficulty paying their monthly bill are encouraged to contact the company for assistance.

Appalachian offers energy efficiency programs and payment options including an average monthly payment plan, which helps customers avoid seasonal spikes in their bills by spreading costs throughout the year.

The last time Appalachian requested an increase in its fuel factor rate, the SCC allowed it to take effect on an interim rate Nov. 1, 2021, and later gave final approval.

The utility serves 500,000-plus customers in Western Virginia.