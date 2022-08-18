School bus route interrupted by downed trees, power lines in Roanoke County

A Roanoke County school bus couldn’t complete its route Thursday afternoon due to downed trees and power lines, related to an outage that has affected more than 550 Appalachian Power Co. customers.

The public school division said in a Facebook post shortly after 4 p.m. that one bus, Bus 102, was unable to access Creekside Drive.

“Students living on Creekside Drive will be returned to Glenvar Middle/Glenvar High,” the post said. “Parents can pick up students at the school front office. Parents, please bring identification.”

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department confirmed in another Facebook post that the 2700 block of Creekside Drive near Green Hill Park was closed.

The fire department’s post said Appalachian Power and Virginia Department of Transportation crews were on scene. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

At 4:45 p.m., 565 Appalachian Power customers were without service near Green Hill Park, according to an outage map on the company’s website.

The outage started at 3:24 p.m., the map reported, after a strong storm system moved through the area west of Salem. When the power will come back on is unknown, as crews are still assessing the outage’s condition.