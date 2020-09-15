School divisions begin to report isolated COVID-19 cases with students, teachers returning to the classroom

Roanoke and New River valleys school districts have started to report a handful of COVID-19 cases as students and staff settle back into the classroom. Classrooms have remained open in nearly every instance.

Botetourt County's Buchanan Elementary School on Monday moved one class online until Sept. 28 following a probable COVID-19 case that has "the possibility of multiple close contacts within the classroom," according to a letter sent to parents. Also, Montgomery County Public Schools has moved fourth through 12th grades online through Sept. 28, not as a result of positive cases but to preempt a projected spike in the area.

Montgomery County reported one case Monday, at Gilbert Linkous Elementary. The division also had a positive case in late August at Auburn High School before the school year started, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

Botetourt County Public Schools has reported three cases. Two have been at Buchanan Elementary, one reported on Aug. 28 of an employee of an outside organization, and the other Monday. A Lord Botetourt High School student has also tested positive, according to a letter sent Monday to families.