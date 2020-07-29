Science museum will welcome students with on-site enrichment program

The Science Museum of Western Virginia will supplement reduced in-person learning in elementary schools this school year with its own education program, the LAB.
An acronym for "Learning with intent, academic support and building confidence in STEM," the LAB will be held in person to keep students on track and alleviate stress for parents. It is available for public and private school students, as well as homeschoolers.
“Students will be coming in on days they are not going to school,” said Koren Smith, marketing director at the downtown Roanoke museum. “They’ll be working through the assigned virtual work from their school with our educators and they’ll also be given enrichment activities.”
Enrichment activities could include yoga, creative writing and music class, Smith said.
The museum already had education programs in place and worked closely with schools in Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem pre-pandemic. Smith said the museum is equipped with a team of trained educators and the resources to deliver SOL-based academics in a safe and fun way.
“Unfortunately, sitting at home doing virtual learning is just not as engaging for some kids as it needs to be,” she said.
The program prioritizes health as well as education, with COVID procedures in place. Smith said the museum has held summer camps during the pandemic, and the staff is familiar with pandemic protocols.
The museum, which is part of Center in the Square, will be closed to the public during the school week and thoroughly cleaned during the day and over the weekend. Students, in cohorts of 10 to 15, will be assigned two trained educators and will not intermingle with other groups. The small cohorts aim to limit exposure, but also create a supportive and tight-knit learning community.
Third- through fifth-graders will be required to wear masks, and students will be 3 to 6 feet apart in the classroom. Everyday, students and educators will receive temperature checks and fill out a symptom questionnaire.
Smith said they have had months to come up with the best ways to help young children take responsibility for their health without it being a chore.
“You put a sticker on their hand and say, 'OK, you have it wash it until it comes off,'” she said.
While the program, which will begin Aug. 24, has already reached registration capacity, parents can still sign up for a spot on the waitlist. The LAB is broken into four-week terms, and enrollment is automatically renewed unless the museum is notified otherwise.
After public school systems confirm their fall plans, currently registered families will share their schedules with LAB staff and students on the waitlist will fill in any remaining spots.
Joining the waitlist is free but there is a $45 non-refundable fee once a student is registered. Registration costs between $30 and $55 per day depending on grade level and time – full days, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., are more expensive than school days, which only run until 2 p.m.
Information for how to join the waitlist is at http://smwv.org/the-lab
“This is an alternative, so parents don’t have to worry,” Smith said. “Right now, there is such a need for this resource within our community.”
