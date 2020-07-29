Science museum will welcome students with on-site enrichment program

The museum, which is part of Center in the Square, will be closed to the public during the school week and thoroughly cleaned during the day and over the weekend. Students, in cohorts of 10 to 15, will be assigned two trained educators and will not intermingle with other groups. The small cohorts aim to limit exposure, but also create a supportive and tight-knit learning community.

Third- through fifth-graders will be required to wear masks, and students will be 3 to 6 feet apart in the classroom. Everyday, students and educators will receive temperature checks and fill out a symptom questionnaire.

Smith said they have had months to come up with the best ways to help young children take responsibility for their health without it being a chore.

“You put a sticker on their hand and say, 'OK, you have it wash it until it comes off,'” she said.

While the program, which will begin Aug. 24, has already reached registration capacity, parents can still sign up for a spot on the waitlist. The LAB is broken into four-week terms, and enrollment is automatically renewed unless the museum is notified otherwise.